Biden allows use of US weapons for limited Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

In a significant shift from longstanding policy, President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to conduct targeted strikes within Russian territory using American munitions, CNN reported.

This decision comes amidst escalating tensions as Russian forces make significant advances near Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine close to the Russian border, according to two US officials briefed on the matter.

Under the new directive, Ukraine is permitted to retaliate against Russian forces or targets located near Kharkiv using weaponry supplied by the United States.

"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counterfire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them," one official said, according to CNN.

This policy adjustment, however, is strictly confined to the vicinity of Kharkiv, with no plans to expand the permitted area, the official added. Ukrainian authorities have not sought permission for strikes beyond this region.

The request for this policy change was made by Kyiv in response to the advancing Russian forces in recent weeks, the official confirmed. Ukrainian forces are now empowered to target Russian military installations, ammunition depots, and logistical hubs across the border from Kharkiv in western Russia.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has maintained its stance against allowing Ukraine to utilize its most formidable munitions, including the long-range ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 200 miles (300 kilometers), as reported by CNN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at the possibility of adjusting the administration's approach earlier this week. "Another hallmark of our support for Ukraine over the last two years has been to adapt as the conditions have changed," Blinken remarked during a visit to Moldova. "I am confident we will continue to do that."

The shift in policy aligns with recent statements from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Macron emphasised the need for Ukraine to neutralise military sites within Russia that pose a threat to Ukrainian territory. "Ukrainian soil is being attacked from bases in Russia," Macron stated.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralise the military sites from which the missiles are fired and, basically, the military sites from which Ukraine is attacked."

Scholz echoed Macron's sentiments, affirming that Ukraine has the right to defend itself within the parameters set by the countries supplying the weapons and international law, CNN reported.