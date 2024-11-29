Business Standard
Canada ended Student Direct Stream for students on Nov 8, Centre tells Parl

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha

As per the SDS programme, which was launched in 2018, the Canadian government allowed eligible international students to 'fast-track' their study permit application process. | Representational

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

The Canadian government on November 8 this year ended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme, under which it used to allow eligible international students to fast-track their study permit application process, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. 
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha. He was asked about the impact, including issues and difficulties likely to be faced by Indian students, in view of Canada "cancelling" the SDS scheme for Indian students. 
In his reply, Singh said that as per the SDS programme, which was launched in 2018, the Canadian government allowed eligible international students to 'fast-track' their study permit application process. 
 
"However, the fast-tracking process involved meeting specific requirements like paying one year's tuition fee in advance, providing a mandatory Guaranteed Investment Certificate worth 20,635 dollars as proof of funds and meeting language proficiency levels," he said. 
On November 8, 2024, the Canadian government "ended the SDS programme," the minister said. The Canadian government conveyed that its objective in doing away with the SDS programme is "in line with its efforts to strengthen" the programme's integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience, he said in his response. 
Singh was also asked whether the government has made any plans to remedy the issues that will be faced by the Indian students seeking to study in Canada due to the withdrawal and cancellation of this scheme. 

Following the cancellation of the SDS scheme, all international students would now have to apply for "regular study permits" for studying in Canada, the minister said. 
Under the regular route, students are no longer required to pay the full one-year tuition fee upfront, but only for six months and demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their living expenses, the minister informed. 
This makes the admission process more affordable for students, particularly those who were previously unable to meet the more costly SDS requirements, Singh added. 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

