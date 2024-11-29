Business Standard
Home / India News / Indian diplomats in Vancouver under Canada's surveillance, confirms MEA

Indian diplomats in Vancouver under Canada's surveillance, confirms MEA

India lodged a formal protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi after Canadian authorities admitted to intercepting the private communications of Indian diplomats in Vancouver

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government informed Parliament on Thursday that Canadian authorities have notified consular officials at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver of ongoing “audio and video surveillance” and the interception of their “private communications”.
 
Responding in writing to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh mentioned, “Respect for each other’s concerns, territorial integrity, and sovereignty are essential for a stable bilateral relationship.” Singh was addressing a query on whether Indian diplomats in Canada have faced instances of cyber or other forms of surveillance.
 
“Yes”, Singh confirmed. “Recently, consular officials at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver were notified by Canadian authorities about their continued surveillance and the interception of private communications,” he said.
 
 
India protests Canadian surveillance violation
 
In response to these actions, the Indian government lodged a formal protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi through a ‘note verbale’ dated November 2, 2024. Singh described the surveillance as a “flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions”.
 
Singh also referenced a statement made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson during a recent media briefing: “By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify its harassment and intimidation of our diplomatic and consular personnel, who already operate in an environment of extremism and violence. This action exacerbates the situation and violates established diplomatic norms and practices.”
 
India seeks diplomatic protection amid cyber threats

When questioned about measures taken to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats, Singh said, “The Government of India remains in constant engagement with Canadian authorities to ensure adequate protection for our diplomatic personnel and properties.”
 
The minister further highlighted a report by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, part of its 2025-2026 National Cyber Threat Assessment (NCTA), released on October 30. The report placed India in “Section 1 - Cyber threat from state adversaries.” 
 
Responding to the report on November 2, the MEA criticised it as yet another example of Canada’s ‘negative’ stance toward India, accusing it of making baseless imputations without evidence.
 

