Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, 'We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments'

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

External Affairs Ministry on Thursday in a rebuttal to NATO chief Mark Rutte's remarks on the possibility of secondary sanctions on purchase of Russian oil said that securing energy needs of India was an an "overriding priority" for the country which is "guided by available offers" and "prevailing global circumstances."

The Ministry of External Affairs further cautioned against "double standards" on the matter.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate and I have said this in the past as well that securing the energy needs of our people is, understandably, an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets, as well as by the prevailing global circumstances."

 

"We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," the MEA Spokesperson said.

The NATO Secretary General had in his recent remarks asked India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their purchase of oil from Russia or face the prospect of "100 per cent secondary sanctions".

Rutte echoed the position taken by US President Donald Trump, who earlier this week threatened severe tariffs on countries maintaining trade with Russia. "My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is that if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you are the President of Brazil, you might want to take a look at this because this might hit you very hard," Rutte had said.

The NATO chief had also urged India and the other countries to "make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks" with Ukraine. "because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way."

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have also pushed for the swift passage of the "Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025", which calls for imposing penalties and tariffs as high as 500 per cent on any country aiding Russia economically. They alleged that countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India, are "propping" up "Putin's war machine".

Earlier today, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that India has significantly broadened its oil import network and if Russian supplies were hit by secondary sanctions, there are many new suppliers coming onto the market.

"India has diversified the sources of supplies from 27 to 40 countries now. 16 per cent of oil market growth has come from India, and studies show it may go up to 25 per cent," Puri said at an event in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in his weekly press briefing today, on being asked about the India-EU FTA in the wake of the comments by the NATO Chief, Jaiswal said that the talks are progressing with 'good momentum' between the two.

He said, "The talks are progressing very well. The last round, which is the 12th round happened in Brussels from 7-11 July. The next round of talks are scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. As the leaders promised, it was reaffirmed when we had the visit of EU College of Commissioners. Both sides want this FTA to be concluded within this year, so it is progressing well, there is good momentum."

During PM Modi's visit to Croatia in June this year, the leaders had welcomed the renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between India and the EU and had underscored the importance of concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA within the course of the year, as agreed during the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

