Those who target Indians will face tough consequences, warns Amit Shah

Those who target Indians will face tough consequences, warns Amit Shah

Referring to Operation Sindoor carried out to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shah said PM Narendra Modi has done the biggest job of securing country

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi, he added, has turned the vision of a prosperous, secure and developed India into reality. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a strong message has gone out to the world that no one should mess with India's citizens, its borders or its defence forces, and those who do so will have to face consequences.

Referring to Operation Sindoor carried out to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the biggest job of securing the country. During Congress rule, the country had to face terror attacks almost every day.

"When the Uri attack occurred, Modi took decisive action and a surgical strike was carried out. Following the Pulwama attack, an airstrike was done. And when an attack took place in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched, targeting terrorists within Pakistan and eliminating them," he said.

 

Shah, who is also minister for cooperation, was here to attend an event on the occasion of International Cooperatives Year-2025.

"Modi's actions sent a strong message globally. Through them, Modi conveyed a powerful message to the world that India's citizens, armed forces, and borders should not be messed with. Anyone who dares to do so has to face consequences," he said.

Modi, he added, has turned the vision of a prosperous, secure and developed India into reality.

Under Modi's leadership, the country has become fourth largest economy in the world and 22 crore people were lifted above the poverty line, the Union minister told the gathering.

Praising Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, he said the BJP government in Rajasthan had done remarkable work in a short period of time.

"Rajasthan was suffering due to paper leaks. By forming an SIT, the Bhajanlal government has sent a strong message to the paper leak mafia," he said.

Under Sharma's leadership, Rajasthan signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore during an investment summit and work has already commenced on MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore, Shah said.

The BJP government in the state decreased VAT on petrol and diesel and several other initiatives were taken, he went on to say. He also praised the state government for effectively implementing schemes and programmes of the central government.

Shah lauded the contributions made by the cooperative sector in the country's development over the last century and said that the next 100 years are the years of cooperatives.

"With the vision of reaching every corner of the nation, Modi established a Ministry of Cooperation at the central level. Today, cooperatives play an active role in 98 per cent of rural areas," he said.

Highlighting the sector's contribution to the economy, he said the ministry launched 61 initiatives in the last four years to strengthen the sector.

"The creation of two lakh new PACS (primary agricultural credit societies) has already started with 40,000 PACS already set up. We have completed the computerization of PACS and all states have accepted the new model bylaws for PACS," he said.

He also spoke of Rajasthan's agricultural contributions.

The minister said the government has initiated research on camel breed preservation and medicinal qualities of camel milk.

"This will ensure the long-term survival of camels in the coming years," he said.

Chief Minister Sharma also highlighted the works and achievements of his government.

"We are working to ensure that the benefits of cooperatives reach our people. Under Modi's leadership, we have a plan that every beneficiary, whether it is the Centre or the State, should get its benefits," he said.

During his visit, Shah inaugurated 24 food grain storage warehouses and 64 millet outlets virtually and also visited an exhibition of cooperative products.

Among those present at the event were Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Ministers Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

