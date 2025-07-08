Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security tightened along Indo-Myanmar border amid escalating clashes

Security tightened along Indo-Myanmar border amid escalating clashes

Arrangements are being made by the Young Mizo Association to provide temporary shelter for the refugees

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Both Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles personnel are continuously patrolling the border to maintain security. (Representative Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following intense clashes between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-H) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) inside Myanmar, the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have been deployed with heightened alertness along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent any breach, according to Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga.

The violent conflict between the two Chin armed groups began on the night of July 5 in Khawmawi, the last village on the Myanmar side of the border. The fighting has since intensified, forcing hundreds of civilians from Khawmawi and surrounding areas to flee into Mizoram through the Zokhawthar border. So far, nearly 3,000 refugees have reportedly taken shelter in Zokhawthar.

 

The Mizoram government is closely monitoring the situation. The Home Minister stated that both the Police and Assam Rifles personnel are continuously patrolling the border to maintain security.

Arrangements are being made by the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to provide temporary shelter for the refugees, and the Champhai District Deputy Commissioner has already been instructed to initiate necessary relief measures.

Although the Government of India requires all entrants from Myanmar to register and provide valid identification, the Home Minister expressed concern that many of the recent arrivals are fleeing armed conflict and may not be in a position to comply with such protocols.

Also Read

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Kaladan project between India, Myanmar to be operational by 2027: Sonowal

Myanmar, Rohingya

10 Rohingya from Myanmar booked for living illegally in UP's Unnao

Premiumshipping, trade

North East sea-road link via Myanmar back in focus as ties with Dhaka fray

Protest, Mizoram Protest, FMR

Global Naga Forum slams govt over FMR area cut, Indo-Myanmar border fence

Operation Brahma

India sends 50 T of pre-fab offices to Myanmar under Operation Brahma

He noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past, including instances where armed Myanmar soldiers crossed into Indian territory, but this recent influx through Zokhawthar is particularly concerning.

CDF-Hualngoram and CNDF are both ethnic Chin armed groups under the broader Zohnathlak community. The Home Minister voiced concern over the presence of such armed groups with unclear alliances near Mizoram's border. He mentioned that, in the past, those who entered through Zokhawthar would spread out to other parts of the state, but now they are being advised not to move beyond Zokhawthar.

He added that local volunteers, student unions, and major civil society organisations, including the YMA, are actively supporting the displaced. Several Mizoram MLAs have also stepped in to help coordinate relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the state government continues to call for peace and encourages meaningful dialogue between the warring groups to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of civilians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Brasilia for State visit after attending Brics Summit

India abstains from UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for end of terror

India abstains from UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for end of terror

PM Modi in during BRICS Summit

No country should use critical minerals as a weapon: PM Modi at Brics

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Yemen's Houthis claim first ship sinking this year in Red Sea attack

PremiumDefence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Ready to ease entry barriers for pvt firms keen on Amca: Defence secy

Topics : India-Myanmar Myanmar attack border security security Defence plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon