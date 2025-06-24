Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MoD signs contracts worth ₹1,982 cr to upgrade Army counterterror ops gear

MoD signs contracts worth ₹1,982 cr to upgrade Army counterterror ops gear

The Ministry of Defence has placed the orders under an emergency-purchase procedure for future counterterrorism operations

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

The Indian military used a combination of short- and long-range weapons and air defence systems, foreign and indigenously built, during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is buying domestically produced goods worth billions of rupees for the Indian Army’s counterterrorism operations in the future.
 
Around 13 contracts -- together worth ₹1,981.90 crore -- have been finalised against a sanctioned outlay of ₹2,000 crore for the Army, under the emergency-procurement mechanism, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
“The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation,” the statement said, without providing details about the expected delivery.
 
It is also unclear if the purchase is linked to the replenishment of hardware used during Operation Sindoor on May 7, when India struck Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which India said, had “cross-border linkages”. The fighting lasted until May 10.
 
 
Although deliveries of defence goods in India typically take many years, the emergency- procurement route usually takes only one year to be completed, according to military sources. They said most orders for this batch were placed in the past 30 days. A rule of such "emergency purchases" is that all equipment must have been credibly tested in the past. 

Also Read

Premiumindian military, indian army, defence, army

Looking at the long-term significance of the fire and fury of May

drones, millitary, army

India ramps up anti-terror arsenal with ₹2K cr emergency procurement push

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor made clear India's policy against terrorism: PM Modi

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

 
The Indian military used a combination of short-and-long-range weapons and air defence systems, foreign and indigenously built, during Operation Sindoor. The newly ordered integrated drone detection and interdiction systems include low-level lightweight radars; very short-range air defence systems (launchers and missiles); remotely piloted aerial vehicles; loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing systems; different kinds of drones; bullet-proof vests; ballistic helmets; quick-reaction fighting vehicles -- heavy and medium; and night sights for rifles (aiming devices that are visible in low light).
 
This purchase will strengthen the Army’s operational readiness -- situational awareness, lethality, mobility and the protection of troops deployed in counterterrorism environments – and provide it with modern, mission-critical and “completely indigenous systems” to meet emerging security challenges, according to the statement.
 
Urgent capability gaps can be bridged and the timely induction of vital operational equipment is ensured through emergency procurement, it said.

More From This Section

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL to deliver six Tejas jets to IAF by March amid engine supply delays

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

India evacuates hundreds from Iran, Israel amid ongoing regional conflict

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to focus on cooperation to counter terrorism at SCO meet in China

NSA ajit doval, aleksandr venediktov russian security council's deputy secretary

NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian envoy at IAEA

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security Indian Army Defence news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon