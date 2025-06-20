Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Croatia keen to boost joint research via university tie-ups: MEA

India, Croatia keen to boost joint research via university tie-ups: MEA

In the area of science, technology and innovation, the two Prime Ministers highlighted the importance of connecting scientific institutions and universities of both countries for joint research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic during a meeting in Zagreb

In this image via PMO on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic during a meeting in Zagreb | PTI

ANI Europe
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic have noted the importance of cooperation between universities of both countries for joint research and development, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. The two leaders also noted the importance of cooperation in digital technology and cultural ties.

"In the area of science, technology and innovation, the two Prime Ministers highlighted the importance of connecting scientific institutions and universities of both countries for joint research and development. Both sides expressed their willingness to facilitate exchanges of young researchers for long-term research collaborations and encouraged networking within the scientific community to share best practices and develop applied technologies," the MEA statement said. 

 

"The two Prime Ministers noted the signing of the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and agreed to advancing defence ties. Further emphasis will be placed on seeking opportunities for cooperation between national defence industries through collaboration and regular interactions," the statement added.

As per the statement, both sides recognised several areas of cooperation in the gamut of digital technology and promotion of start-up culture."Digital technology was recognised as another key area for cooperation. Croatian and Indian scientific ecosystems could benefit from strategic collaborations between incubation centres and start-ups working in sectors such as Healthcare-tech, Agri-tech, Clean-tech, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning and Cybersecurity. The two Prime Ministers agreed on the need for strengthening India-Croatia Start-up Bridge in order to foster innovation and collaboration amongst start-ups," as per the statement.

The two leaders agreed to deepen engagement in cultural sector during the period 2026-2030.

"While acknowledging the strong cultural exchange, both sides underscored the importance of deepening engagement in the cultural sector during the period 2026-2030. They recognised culture as a powerful tool for strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries," the statement added.

PM Modi and Plenkovic understood the importance of mobility of personnel in expanding bilateral cooperation."They recognised the importance of skills development and the mobility of personnel in supporting expanded engagement across various sectors of bilateral cooperation, and agreed on the speedy conclusion of a memorandum of understanding on workforce mobility between the two countries," as per the statement.

PM Modi paid an official visit to Croatia on June 18. This marked the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia to strengthen the growing momentum of high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs University Croatia

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

