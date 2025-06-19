Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panel formed to review Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020: Defence ministry

A committee led by the DG (Acquisition) will assess DAP 2020 to align defence procurement with national security, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Make in India goals

The Indian Navy took delivery of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant from her builder Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, in July 2022. The 262-metre carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes

The committee has already begun consultations and has invited stakeholder suggestions by 5 July. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

A committee led by the Director General (Acquisition) has been established to conduct detailed deliberations with stakeholders for a full review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
 
The objective of the review is to enhance the pace of armed forces modernisation and meet national security requirements more efficiently, while also aligning the acquisition framework with central government policies supporting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
 
Aligning DAP with Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India
 
The ministry noted that the review aligns with the government’s broader goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta and promoting the Make in India initiative. Originally launched in September 2020 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DAP 2020 was intended to bolster India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and position the country as a global production hub.
 
 
Following the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms,’ the defence ministry initiated this “comprehensive review” to reflect current government priorities.

Committee structure and leadership
 
The newly formed committee includes senior defence ministry officials, industry stakeholders, and representatives from academia. Former DG (Acquisition) and retired IAS officer Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Principal Advisor to the committee.
 
The committee has already begun consultations and has invited stakeholder suggestions by 5 July.
 
Objectives of the review
 
The review aims to:
 
Support Aatmanirbharta by promoting indigenous technology and locally designed systems
 
Foster Make in India through manufacturing partnerships, joint ventures, and technology transfers
 
Attract foreign OEMs by aligning procedures with FDI norms
 
Establish India as a hub for global defence manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul)
 
The revised framework is expected to support defence start-ups, innovators, and private players to integrate local technologies and strengthen India’s R&D ecosystem.
 
Feedback sought on key reforms
 
The ministry has sought public input on areas including:
 
Procedural streamlining and ease of doing business
 
Trial and post-contract protocols
 
Fast-track acquisitions
 
Categorisation improvements
 
Adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence
 
Language clarity and procedural transparency in the DAP
 
Background: DAP evolution since 2002
 
India’s defence procurement framework dates back to 2002 and has been revised periodically to boost domestic capacity. In 2019, then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the formation of the Main Review Committee under Apurva Chandra to draft the current DAP 2020.
 
Following extensive consultation, DAP 2020 came into force on 1 October 2020, incorporating feedback from a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

