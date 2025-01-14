Business Standard

CM Abdullah praises armed forces for safeguarding country, assures support

He assured the armed forces of his government's support to address their issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country and assured them of his government's complete support in mitigating their problems.

He was addressing a function organised by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu to celebrate the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations. The defence minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

You have given everything for this nation without caring for yourself you have rendered your duties and it is now our duty to take care of your needs and address your problems, the chief minister said.

 

He assured the armed forces of his government's support to address their issues.

You have done a great favour to us in safeguarding our borders and I assure you the J-K government will always be available for you. If there has been any shortcoming, we will set it right and will reach out to you and ensure that you get reservation and any financial support needed, he said.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

