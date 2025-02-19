Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Nobody can argue with me': Trump on reciprocal tariffs talks with PM Modi

'Nobody can argue with me': Trump on reciprocal tariffs talks with PM Modi

India has some of the world's steepest tariffs on certain US imports, particularly in the automobile sector, where duties on foreign cars can reach up to 100 per cent

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump | Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

In a high-profile televised interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, US President Donald Trump reiterated his firm stance on reciprocal tariffs, making it clear that India will not be exempt from his trade policies. Seated beside billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Trump emphasised that the United States would impose the same tariffs on Indian goods as India does on American exports.
 
Recalling his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump asserted his position. “I told Prime Minister Modi yesterday—he was here—I said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I’m charging,’” Trump stated. 
 
“He [PM Modi] goes, ‘No, no, I don’t like that.’ And I said, ‘No, no, whatever you charge, I’m going to charge.’ I’m doing that with every country," Trump added.
 
 
Trump further highlighted that India has some of the steepest import tariffs in the world, particularly in the automobile sector, where duties on foreign cars can reach up to 100 per cent. Supporting this claim, Musk said, “It’s 100 per cent—auto imports are 100 per cent.”
 
The US president insisted that such high tariffs create barriers for American businesses looking to enter the Indian market, forcing them to manufacture domestically rather than export from the US. Calling the system “unfair,” Trump said his reciprocal tariff strategy would ensure a level playing field for American exporters.

Elon Musk backs Trump’s criticism

 
Musk, who was present during the interview, echoed Trump’s concerns. “It’s practically impossible to sell a car in India due to the 100 per cent tariffs,” he said. The Tesla CEO has long advocated for reduced import duties in India to facilitate the entry of his electric vehicle company into the market.
 
Trump took it a step further, arguing that even if Tesla were to establish a factory in India, it would be unfair to the US. “If he built the factory in India, that’s okay, but that’s unfair to us. It’s very unfair,” Trump said.
 

A history of trade tensions

 
This is not the first time Trump has blasted India’s trade policies. During his first presidency, he frequently labeled India the “tariff king” due to its high import duties on US products. His administration had previously imposed tariffs on several Indian goods, prompting retaliatory measures from New Delhi.
 
Defending his tariff policies, Trump said, “I was doing it [during my first term]. I charged China tariffs. I took in hundreds of billions of dollars. We had the greatest economy in history. But then we got hit with Covid-19, and we had to solve that problem… I want to come back and do the reciprocal tariffs because we have a deficit with almost every country in the world.”
 
He further said, “Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs. They make it impossible for [Musk] to sell a car, practically, as an example, India.”
 

India-US trade relations moving forward

 
Despite Trump’s strong rhetoric, India and the US have continued to work on strengthening their trade ties. Following Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Washington, both nations pledged to double trade volume to $500 billion by 2030 and finalise a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by autumn 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Tesla appears to be moving forward with its entry into the Indian market. The company has posted job advertisements for positions in Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, signaling expansion plans. According to reports, Tesla is setting up showrooms in Mumbai’s business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Aerocity in New Delhi, with retail operations expected to begin as early as April this year.
 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

