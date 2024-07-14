Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur; Guv, CM condemn act

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar

mercenaries, army, france

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, too, denounced the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.
A policeman also suffered injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.
He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger, a police officer said.
In a post on X, Anusuiya Uikey condemned the heinous act of violence and prayed for the departed soul.
Governor Miss @AnusuiyaUikey is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a brave CRPF soldier in the Jiribam ambush by suspected insurgents. She extends her heartfelt condolences to the soldier's family, the Raj Bhavan said in a post.
Governor Uikey honors the soldier's courage and dedication to duty, and prays for his soul to rest in peace. She also strongly condemns this heinous act of violence and asserts that such actions will not be tolerated in Manipur, it said.
The state is committed to ensuring justice and maintaining peace and security, the post said.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh, too, denounced the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

More From This Section

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, assasination attempt

Split-second move may have saved Trump; security gap raises questions

Donald Trump

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Donald Trump rally shooter?

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Maris Sangiampongsa, Maris, Sangiampongsa, BIMSTEC

Jaishankar's meeting with Thai counterpart strengthened bilateral ties: MEA

Kargil Vijay Diwas

25 yrs of Kargil war: IAF commemorates 'Op Safed Sagar', pays homage

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump assassination bid: What we know so far about shooter, probe

I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today.
His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack, Singh said.
Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night, too, the officer said.
Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday's attack, another official said.
A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack that took place around 9.40 am, he added.
Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kukis in the state, condemned the act of violence and dubbed it as a "state-sponsored attack."

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year, which has claimed more than 200 lives.

Also Read

Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers during a fitness training, at 1EME center in Secunderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Ex-Agniveers to get reservations, age relaxations: CISF, BSF, CRPF chiefs

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras

army, Drone, army drone, CRPF

2,600 cooks, water carriers promoted for first time in CRPF's 85-yr history

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Poonch attack: Search operation to track down terrorists enters 6th day

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Poonch attack: Search operation to track down terrorists enters 5th day

Topics : CRPF CRPF jawan Manipur Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon