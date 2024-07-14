Jaishankar's meeting with Thai counterpart strengthened bilateral ties: MEA

Business Standard
A key member of the 10-nation Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) grouping, Thailand is seen by India as a crucial strategic partner in the Southeast Asian region

The 'Act East' Policy of India which marks its 10th year in 2024, finds convergence with the 'Act West' Policy of Thailand: MEA (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa have reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity and investment.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this on Sunday, two days after the two foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the BIMSTEC grouping.
"The two ministers reviewed progress across various areas of partnership covering political exchanges, defence and security ties, trade and investment opportunities, connectivity, science and technology collaboration, health cooperation, culture and people-to-people interaction," the MEA said.
"The two ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reiterated commitment to closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional and multilateral fora," it said.
On 12 July, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Thai minister and hosted a lunch in his honour.
The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.
In accordance with the vision of the two prime ministers, Jaishankar and Sangiampongsa reaffirmed the mutual desire for a stronger India-Thailand partnership, the MEA said.
It said Thailand is a key partner of India in the Asean.
"The 'Act East' Policy of India which marks its 10th year in 2024, finds convergence with the 'Act West' Policy of Thailand."
"Interactions between the External Affairs Minister and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs have contributed to further strengthening of bilateral ties," the MEA added.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

