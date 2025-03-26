Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS, vehicles

Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS, vehicles

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

The defence ministry on Wednesday inked contracts with the Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the procurement of advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high mobility gun towing vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

With the deals, total contracts worth Rs 1.40 trillion have been signed by the ministry for capital procurement till date in the current financial year, according to an official readout.

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said.

The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness, it said.

 

ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

