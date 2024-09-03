Poll-bound Maharashtra pushes 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' deadline to Sept 30

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives at Vidhan Bhavan during the Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana ’ to September 30, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Tuesday. The policy is expected to provide Rs 1,500 cash incentive to underprivileged women per month.

The scheme enrollment was initially set to close on July 31. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: Cabinet approves Rs 18,036 cr railway line connecting Manmad and Indore The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana initiative launched by the Eknath Shinde-led government is aimed at supporting married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65.

On August 31, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that the scheme would be expanded to cover 25 million women. So far, the state government has transferred funds into the bank accounts of 17 million beneficiaries, he said.

Who is eligible for ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’?

Announced in the state budget at the end of June, the scheme is projected to cost Rs 46,000 crore annually. Women with an annual family income limit of Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for this scheme.

Earlier, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that the first instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be released during the Raksha Bandhan festival, which was celebrated on August 19.

BJP-led govt's bid to woo women voters

The ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena is actively promoting the scheme in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in November.

The push to woo women voters is a key poll plank for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has positioned itself as the promoter of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women empowerment). The issue was also a key highlight of the NDA during the Lok Sabha elections, which concluded in June.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were among the major setbacks for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party faced a significant defeat in these key states and fell short of securing a majority.

In Maharashtra, BJP seats were reduced to nine from 23. Its allies Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP also performed poorly, securing just seven and one seats, respectively.

Focusing on the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ the coalition government will look to reverse its previous losses as it seeks another term in Maharashtra.