Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / FWDA announces successful maiden flight of indigenous bomber aircraft

FWDA announces successful maiden flight of indigenous bomber aircraft

The aircraft's aerodynamics design, airframe, propulsion systems, controls systems, electronics are all made in India

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Representative Image: FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-headquartered Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) on Tuesday announced the successful maiden flight of indigenous unmanned bomber aircraft, the FWD 200B.
Classified as a Medium Altitude (15,000 feet) Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), the FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance and missile-like weapons for air strikes and bombing, the FWDA Founder and CEO Suhas Tejaskanda told reporters here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The aircraft's aerodynamics design, airframe, propulsion systems, controls systems, electronics are all made in India at FWDA's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of 12,000 sq.ft built on 1.5 acre land, located at Electronic City, Bengaluru," he said.
FWD 200B features a wingspan of five metres and a length of 3.5 metres. It has a maximum take-off weight of 102 kg and a payload capacity of 30 kg, the company said.
It can fly at a cruise speed of 152 kms per hour, with a maximum speed of 250 km per hour. Its runway requirement is just 300 metres allowing it to operate from shorter airstrips, Tejaskanda said.
"With an endurance of seven hours and a range of 800 km, the FWD 200B ensures extended mission capabilities, providing substantial coverage without the need for frequent refueling or landing," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA suspends approval for flying training firm Alchemist Aviation

Jaguar fighter aircraft, Indian Air Force

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Tasmanian researcher, Vincent Lyne, claims to have solved the mystery of the MH370 plane

Scientist claims MH370 may have been steered into 6000 metre hole in ocean

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 13 PLA aircrafts and 12 PLAN vehicles around territory

Air India

Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel, airline begins probe

Topics : aircrafts Unmanned Aerial Vehicles aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon