Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma, along with district DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and specialised units, has been holding frequent coordination meetings with Market Welfare Associations

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

The security push is part of a broader strategy implemented after the blast, he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people, the central district has intensified anti-terror measures across key stretches of the national capital, carrying out extensive verification drives, enhanced picket checking, and strengthening armed deployment at sensitive spots, an official said on Sunday.

"On Saturday night, teams seized 34 unattended vehicles during a special operation, while 417 challans were issued under the Delhi Police Act in a five-hour checking drive," the officer said.

The security push is part of a broader strategy implemented after the blast, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma, along with district DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and specialised units, has been holding frequent coordination meetings with Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), RWAs, shopkeepers, and vendors.

 

"Police teams have been conducting area domination exercises, surprise inspections, and mock drills to test operational readiness. Armed personnel have been deployed at crowded markets, religious places, tourist spots, and vital installations," he added.

Also Read

Delhi market, red fort area

Delhi markets slowly returning to normalcy after Red Fort blastpremium

Delhi Blast

Delhi blast: What explosive materials were used, and how powerful was it?

OpenAI, chatgpt

ChatGPT parent OpenAI leases first 50-seater office space in New Delhi

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Red Fort blast

Delhi's Red Fort car blast: Probe handed over to NIA, says Amit Shah

The officer further said verification drives have been intensified at hotels, guest houses, cyber cafes, malls, cinemas, chemical shops, SIM card retailers, and commercial hubs. He said the verification of tenants, servants, labourers, and security guards has also been scaled up to prevent any possible infiltration by anti-social elements.

He said that as part of the high-alert response, strict picket checking was conducted between 5 pm and 10 pm on Saturday across the district. Police checked 683 vehicles at multiple barriers and verified 24 strangers during the operation.

"The objective was to enhance visibility, deterrence, and real-time vigilance. Public announcements and awareness briefings are being regularly conducted by patrolling teams, urging citizens to immediately report any suspicious object, vehicle, or person," the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Best practices of 3 forces to be merged under jointness plan: CDS Gen

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses regional development, ties with Bahraini counterpart

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

Climate finance failure by developed nations hurts NDCs: India at COP30

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indonesia interested in buying BrahMos missile, says Rajnath Singh

fighter jets, jets

IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

Topics : Delhi Delhi Police Delhi blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon