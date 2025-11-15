Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said

fighter jets, jets

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IAF's Su-30MKI jets will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, as part of a bilateral exercise to be held from November 16-27, officials said on Saturday.

Air exercise 'Garuda 25' will be held at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft.

"The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters," the ministry said in a statement.

 

Also Read

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai during mission; pilot safe

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 3 (Photo: PTI)

Nyoma air base near China border operational, IAF chief lands aboard C-130Jpremium

An Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter is seen in the Ladakh region, September 17, 2020 (Photo: Reuters)

Logistical issues delay delivery of 3 Apache helicopters en route to India

Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Narmdeshwar, Air Marshal

Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

The Indian Air Force's Dakota DC-3 aircraft successfully lands in Leh on a 2.1-kilometre-long makeshift runway, built in under a month (PHOTO: Ministry of Defence)

A landing in Lehpremium

During the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in "complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations," it said.

This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a "realistic operational environment", enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF, the officials said.

Exercise 'Garuda 25' also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces, they said.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goa Shipyard

GSL picks AP's Machilipatnam for warship-building, defence manufacturing

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

8 injured at J-K police station while taking samples of explosives seized

S Jaishankar, UN chief Guterres

Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres in NY, discusses global challenges

India Canada

Canadian Trade Minister Sidhu seeks fresh start to revive ties with India

Topics : Indian Air Force Fighter jet India-France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon