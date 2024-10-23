Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward, not war: PM Modi tells Brics

India believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to resolve conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 16th Brics Summit in Kazan on Wednesday. He also called for a single-minded focus on countering terrorism and terror financing, urging for the firm, unwavering support of all nations. “There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries,” he said.
The Kazan declaration, released by Brics nations, emphasised the importance of new centres of power, policymaking, and economic growth, which can lead to a more equitable, just, democratic, and balanced multipolar world order. The bloc also expressed deep concerns about the disruptive effect of “unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions,” on the global economy and international trade.
Without specifying particular actions, the declaration said such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, and sustainable development and environmental agreements. They also negatively affect economic growth, energy, health, and food security, exacerbating poverty and environmental challenges.
Highlighting the need for resilient global supply chains and stable, predictable energy demand, the declaration strongly condemned all terrorist attacks against critical cross-border energy infrastructure and called for an open and unbiased approach to investigating such incidents.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that over 30 countries have expressed a desire to join the Brics bloc. While the group will discuss its expansion, it will focus on balancing any such expansion, he said. India’s Brics Sherpa, Dammu Ravi, mentioned that the bloc has already finalised a list of partner countries.
The bloc reiterated the need to consider national circumstances, including climate and natural conditions, the structure of national economies, and energy mixes, as well as the specific circumstances of developing countries whose economies heavily depend on fossil fuel consumption or energy-intensive products, to ensure a just energy transition.
The declaration upheld the principle of technological neutrality, advocating for the use of all available fuels, energy sources, and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes fossil fuels with abatement and removal technologies, biofuels, natural gas, and hydrogen, among others.