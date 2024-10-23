Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Brics Summit: PM Modi, Iran Prez discuss Chabahar Port, West Asia conflict

Brics Summit: PM Modi, Iran Prez discuss Chabahar Port, West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran's President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian discussed regional connectivity and West Asia conflict. PM Modi also extended a formal invitation to Pezeshkian to visit India

Modi, Narendra Modi, Masoud Pezeshkian

Brics Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran in Russia's Kazan. (Photo: PTi)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the Brics Summit, a bilateral discussion took place with Iran’s newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting focused on regional connectivity, with particular emphasis on the strategic importance of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). These initiatives are seen as critical for enhancing trade and economic ties across the region. Both leaders stressed that these projects would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also improve access to Central Asia and support reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At a special briefing on the first day of the Prime Minister’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that “seamless connectivity in the region was a key theme of the discussions,” especially regarding the Chabahar Port’s role in fostering closer ties between India, Iran, and neighbouring countries. A recent long-term agreement on the port further underscores both nations' commitment to expanding regional trade and economic cooperation.
 

West Asia conflict and calls for peace

Alongside connectivity, the worsening conflict in West Asia was a key focus of the discussions. PM Modi expressed serious concern over the escalating violence, urging for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. “India’s positive relations with all sides put it in a unique position to advocate for peace,” said Misri, as PM Modi emphasised the need to protect civilians and avoid further suffering in the region.

President Pezeshkian acknowledged India’s role in promoting stability and highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in addressing the challenges facing the region.

More From This Section

Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Pannun murder plot: US seeks meaningful accountability from India's probe

India china, India, China

Four-year-old standoff ends: India and China bury the hatchet... for now

Modi, Putin

Putin hosts global south leaders at Brics summit to counter western clout

Modi, Putin

PM Modi discusses discharge of remaining Indians in Russian army with Putin


Cooperation on Afghanistan and multilateral forums

The leaders also reviewed their cooperation within multilateral organisations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brics. President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for India’s support in facilitating Iran’s inclusion in these forums. Both leaders agreed to strengthen their partnership in addressing regional concerns, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, and emphasised the need to maintain peace and provide humanitarian aid.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit India, which was graciously accepted. This productive dialogue reaffirmed that regional connectivity, particularly through the development of the Chabahar Port, remains central to the growing partnership between India and Iran.


 

Also Read

Bengaluru building collapse

LIVE: 5 dead as under-construction building collapses after heavy rain in Bengaluru

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Focus on Infra, investment to make India developed by 2047: FM Sitharaman

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to hold bilateral talks today: Foreign Secretary Misri

Modi, Putin

PM Modi invites Putin to India for 2025 India-Russia Annual Summit

Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian, Indian Prime minister, Iran President

PM Modi meets Iranian prez, calls for protection of civilians: Foreign secy

Topics : Narendra Modi Iran BRICS Summit Chabahar port Afghanistan West Asia Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon