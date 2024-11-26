Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / FTA an ongoing process, UK govt ready to restart negotiations: Indian envoy

FTA an ongoing process, UK govt ready to restart negotiations: Indian envoy

Following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the relaunch of FTA talks in 2025

India UK, FTA

He noted the increasing bilateral trade between both countries and affirmed hope of a positive outcome from the negotiations. | Representative Photo

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stating that the Free Trade Agreement is an "ongoing process," Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, said on Tuesday that the new government, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, is ready to restart negotiations.

Following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the relaunch of FTA talks between United Kingdom and India in 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Doraiswami said, "The FTA is an ongoing process. The government that came to power here in the UK in July completed their internal review and is now ready to restart negotiations. We welcome that. Let's not prejudice what happens in the negotiations because the negotiations have to restart. Let's see what happens beyond that."

 

He noted the increasing bilateral trade between both countries and affirmed hope of a positive outcome from the negotiations.

"The movement of goods and services between us continues to grow and our investments continue to be significant in each other's economies," he said.

Earlier on November 22, Richard Heald, Chair of the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC), said that the FTA between India and the UK holds transformative potential for businesses and bilateral trade.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

At some stage, people will come to the table: Jaishankar on Ukraine war

Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian, Indian Prime minister, Iran President

Iran seeks help from India to shed FATF's blacklisted country tag: Official

Israel-Hezbollah, Israel war

EU asks Israel for ceasefire with Hezbollah as 'all concerns addressed'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens tariff war on Canada, Mexico, China: Should India be wary?

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Chinmoy Das arrest: India calls Bangladesh action 'unfortunate'. Here's why

He stated that the FTA will make a difference by making the commutation between both countries easier.

"If you look at those companies who are not here (India), then the FTA will make a difference. It (FTA) will make it easier and more comforting to come here to India and to get embedded into the economy, be that through a joint venture or be it actually through investment directly," he said.

Further speaking about Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's visit to the UK to attract investments for the state, Doraiswami expressed his happiness and highlighted the special relationship between the two nations.

"We're very glad that the Chief Minister decided to make his first visit outside the state in his current capacity here to the UK because we think it's an important opportunity - the India-UK relationship is a very special one. It has its long history, it has its long contributions to both countries' development and of course, the role of people of Indian origin has been one of the important binding factors between the two nations and the two economies," he said.

"Chief Minister's focus has really been on trying to explore ways in which the strengths of the UK can be dovetailed with the opportunities that are emerging in Madhya Pradesh. These are primarily around areas of the UK's strength in things like education, technology and the IT sector in particular," he added.

Notably, CM Mohan Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to attract investments by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, David Lammy

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from UK, France and Ukraine in Rome

PremiumIndia UK

India-UK FTA talks likely to restart in January amid complex issues

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA talks: Both sides seek to bridge gaps to close deal swiftly

Trade, container

India backs Rules of Origin in auto sector under India, UK trade pact

India UK, FTA

Negotiating teams to restart FTA talks with India as soon as possible: UK

Topics : India UK FTA talks free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon