Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral AN Pramod says Indian Navy and defence forces are maintaining continuous surveillance with layered air defence to counter drones missiles and aircraft threats

New Delhi: Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai with Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Monday, May 12, 2025

New Delhi: Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai with Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Monday, May 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice Admiral AN Pramod on Monday confirmed that surveillance was being maintained to monitor potential threats. Speaking during a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press briefing, Vice Admiral Pramod assured the nation that these operations cover a wide range of threats, including drones, high-speed missiles and aircraft, with special attention given to both fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.
 
This announcement comes as military tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the terror attack on 22 April in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack triggered a series of military responses, and in the wake of heightened hostilities, the DGMOs of both countries are holding talks to address the ongoing situation.
 
 
Speaking on the efforts being undertaken by the Indian Navy and other defence forces, the Vice Admiral said, "Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralise threats as they emerge or manifest."
 
To facilitate this, India has implemented a multi-layered fleet air defence mechanism, which includes various sensors, radars and surveillance systems, all of which are part of a broader effort to counter a wide array of potential threats in the airspace, from low-flying drones to high-speed missiles and enemy aircraft.
 
"All these are conducted under the umbrella of a comprehensive and effective layered fleet air defence mechanism that caters for all threats, be it drones, high-speed missiles or aircraft, both fighters as well as surveillance aircraft," he added.
 
During the conference, Air Marshal AK Bharti also confirmed that all Indian military bases remain fully operational. He stated, "I would like to emphatically state that, in spite of some minor damage incurred, all our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions, should the need so arise."

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor

All military bases, equipment operational, ready for next mission: Air Marshal

Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks rescheduled for today evening: What we know

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Govt extends financial aid to Maldives via rollover of $50 mn Treasury Bill

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports Ministry of Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon