Monday, May 12, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India rolls over $50 million support for Maldives amid debt crisis

India rolls over $50 million support for Maldives amid debt crisis

China and India remain the Maldives' biggest creditor nations and both regional rivals vie for influence in the strategically located Indian Ocean nation

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu and Narendra Modi

Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel thanked the Indian government for extending crucial financial support. | File Image

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India said on Monday it has extended financial support to the Maldives by rolling over New Delhi's subscription to a $50 million treasury bill by another year at the request of the archipelago's government.

The State Bank of India has extended the subscription to the bill issued by the Maldives' finance ministry, India's high commission there said in a statement on its X account.

Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel thanked the Indian government for extending "crucial financial support".

"This timely assistance reflects the close bonds of friendship between Maldives and India and will support the Government's ongoing efforts to implement fiscal reforms for economic resilience," he said on X.

 

China and India remain the Maldives' biggest creditor nations and both regional rivals vie for influence in the strategically located Indian Ocean nation, whose economy has struggled with low foreign exchange reserves and substantial external debt, sparking fears of a default.

According to World Bank data, the country's total public and publicly guaranteed debt rose to $9.4 billion - or more than 134% of GDP - in the last quarter of 2024, a more than $1 billion uptick year-on-year.

"The credit rating downgrades by Fitch and Moody's in the second half of 2024 have further constrained the country's ability to access markets for new financing," the World Bank said in a report on the Maldives, warning that the country's debt servicing in 2025 and 2026 will see a spike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DGMO, Operation Sindoor, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod

Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

Operation Sindoor

All military bases, equipment operational, ready for next mission: Air Marshal

Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks rescheduled for today evening: What we know

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Topics : India Maldives ties Financial aid India Maldives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon