DRDO guest house manager in Jaisalmer arrested on charges of spying for ISI

DRDO guest house manager in Jaisalmer arrested on charges of spying for ISI

Prasad will be presented in court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand, and further interrogation will be conducted

Mahendra Prasad was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Mahendra Prasad, a contractual manager of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Guest House near Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, was arrested on Tuesday by Rajasthan's CID Intelligence on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and sending confidential and strategic information of the country across the border to Pakistan.

Prasad will be presented in court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand, and further interrogation will be conducted.

Inspector General of Police CID (Security), Rajasthan, Jaipur, Dr. Vishnukant, said that keeping in mind the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations, Rajasthan CID Intelligence is constantly monitoring the possible anti-national and subversive activities carried out by foreign agents in the state.

 

During this surveillance, it was learnt that Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Palyun, Almora, Uttarakhand, who is working as a contractual manager at DRDO Guest House Chandan Field Firing Range Jaisalmer, is in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and is providing confidential information related to the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who come to Firing Range for missile and other weapons testing to Pakistan handlers.

On this, the suspect Mahendra Prasad was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested. He was found to be providing sensitive information related to DRDO and the Indian Army to Pakistan handlers.

On this, a case was registered against Mahendra Prasad, son of Chaniram, age 32 years, on August 12 under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and he was arrested by CID Intelligence, Rajasthan, on charges of espionage.

