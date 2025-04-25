Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO hits key milestone in scramjet engine development with ground test

DRDO hits key milestone in scramjet engine development with ground test

DRDL conducted the long-duration active cooled scramjet subscale combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds at the newly built state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

DRDO's ground test is in continuation of the earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday conducted scramjet combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds with the defence ministry saying the DRDO has achieved a "significant" milestone in the field of hypersonic weapon technology.

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of the DRDO, has taken the initiative in developing a long-duration supersonic combustion ramjet or scramjet powered hypersonic technology.

DRDL conducted the "long-duration active cooled scramjet subscale combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds at the newly built state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility at Hyderabad", the defence ministry said in a statement.

"With the successful test, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing," it said.

 

The ground test is in continuation of the earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January, when the ministry had said that the DRDL had developed these technologies and demonstrated a cutting-edge active cooled scramjet combustor ground test for this duration for the first time in India.

Also Read

MK-II(A) laser directed energy weapon (DEW) system

DRDO tests futuristic 'Star Wars' laser weapon: Here's what it can do

India, Russia to hold mega war game 'Indra' to deepen military ties in Oct

65% of defence gear made in India; Russian army uses 'Made in Bihar' boots

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

DRDO conducts trials of life-support system for pilots onboard Tejas jets

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's security apparatus must stay adaptive to emerging threats: Rajnath

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Pvt firms, DRDO and DPSUs must work together to strengthen IAF: MoD report

The successful ground test had marked a "crucial milestone in developing next-generation hypersonic missiles", it had said.

A hypersonic cruise missile belongs to class of weapons that can travel more than Mach 5 or five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 kmph) for long duration and is powered by air breathing engine.

Air breathing propulsion systems, having supersonic combustion, plays a critical role for long-duration cruise conditions, the ministry said in its statement Friday.

"This test validates the design of long duration scramjet combustor as well as test facility. It is an outcome of an integrated effort put by the DRDO labs along with industry and academia and paves a strong base for the nation's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme," it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, industry partners and academia for the "remarkable achievement".

He termed it as a reflection of the government's strong commitment in realising critical hypersonic weapon technologies for the nation.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) U Raja Babu, DRDL Director G A Srinivasa Murthy and the entire team for "demonstrating the supersonic combustion for more than 1,000 seconds involving cutting-edge technologies", it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian army, security forces

Pahalgam terror attack: Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates

PremiumAmarjit Singh Dulat, former Secretary, R&AW

A day before Pahalgam attack, A S Dulat speaks on Kashmir and threats

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan halts Indus canals project after India moves to suspend treaty

Iran, India, flag Iran India

Pahalgam attack: Iran offers to mediate between its 'brotherly neighbours'

PremiumPahalgam terror attack

IWT suspension: India likely to take visible on-ground action soon

Topics : DRDO Rajnath Singh Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon