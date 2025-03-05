Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO conducts trials of life-support system for pilots onboard Tejas jets

DRDO conducts trials of life-support system for pilots onboard Tejas jets

The defence ministry said cutting-edge life support systems have been designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft, the ministry said. (Image Credit: PIB)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of an indigenous life support system for pilots onboard Tejas light combat aircraft.

The defence ministry said cutting-edge life support systems have been designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional cylinder-based oxygen.

The trials were conducted on Tuesday.

With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft, the ministry said.

"The Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory, a Bengaluru-based lab under the DRDO successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the LCA Tejas aircraft on March 4," the it said.

 

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's security apparatus must stay adaptive to emerging threats: Rajnath

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Pvt firms, DRDO and DPSUs must work together to strengthen IAF: MoD report

(From left) Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman, Kalyani Strategic Systems; R Hari Kumar, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (retd); and Samir V Kamat, chairman, DRDO

Private participation to help India turn leader in defence tech: DRDO chief

DRDO missile

DRDO successfully test fires first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile

Indian military spending

DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-prototype vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) meeting stringent aeromedical standards in varied flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet above mean sea level and high-G maneuvers, it added.

"Following flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the system successfully met all specified parameters," the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings, and industry partners on the "remarkable achievement".

Singh emphasised that this development reinforces India's commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The system has been manufactured by L&T as a development cum production partner of the DRDO, reflecting a significant collaboration between the premier defence research institution and defence industries.

The ILSS has 90 per cent indigenous content, furthering India's self-reliance in aerospace technology, according to the ministry.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat lauded the DRDO team, the IAF, and industry partners for their contributions towards the successful high-altitude trial of the Indigenous ILSS for LCA Tejas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tall tales? US media fact-checks his first joint Congress address

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress: Here's why

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China raises defence budget to $249 bn: How does it compare to India?

CBI

CBI sends request to US seeking information in Rs 64 crore Bofors case

pakistan,terrorism

Suicide attack on cantonment kills 12 in Pakistan, 6 terrorists neutralised

Topics : DRDO Tejas jet Tejas aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon