EAM greets South Korea, Liechtenstein and Congo on their national days

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended his warm greetings to the governments and people of South Korea, Liechtenstein, and the Republic of Congo on the occasion of their respective national days.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar conveyed his regards and extended greetings to these nations.

Notably, the national days for these three countries also coincide with the Independence Day of India, with the nation celebrating the 79th Independence Day this year.

In his message to South Korea, Jaishankar conveyed his congratulations to Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, stating, "Heartfelt congratulations to FM @FMChoHyun, the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea on their National Liberation Day. Look forward to welcoming you to India."

 

Marking Liechtenstein's National Day, Jaishankar extended greetings to their Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sabine Monauni, saying, "Greetings to DPM & FM Sabine Monauni, the Government and the people of the Principality of Liechtenstein on their National Day. Committed to deepening our partnership."

In his post to the Republic of Congo, the EAM greeted the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"Independence Day greetings to FM Jean-Claude Gakosso, the Government and people of the Republic of Congo," the post read.

Meanwhile, greetings also poured in from across the world on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

Leaders from the US, the Maldives and Nepal extended their congratulations and reaffirmed strong bilateral ties with India on this occasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the strength of the India-US relationship and their shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region, while extending his warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

The US Secretary of State, in a statement, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies and described the relationship between India and the US as "consequential and far-reaching," built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Former President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, took to the social media platform X to convey his wishes to the Indian leadership and its citizens, noting that India has been a "steadfast friend and neighbour" on which Maldivians can count.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba, also extended her greetings through a post on X, addressing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India.

She emphasised the Himnalayan Country's deep values in the "longstanding and enduring partnership" with India, noting that India has been a "shining example of democracy" around the world.

