Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India rejects Arbitration Court ruling on IWT, questions legitimacy

India rejects Arbitration Court ruling on IWT, questions legitimacy

MEA also rejected Pakistan's references to the award as "misleading", adding that IWT stands in abeyance as part of India's response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

India suspended the IWT as part of its measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. | Photo: PTI

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday said it does not recognise the legality, legitimacy, or competence of the “so-called” Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, following its recent award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
 
“India has never accepted the so-called Court of Arbitration. Its pronouncements are therefore without jurisdiction, devoid of legal standing, and have no bearing on India’s rights of utilisation of waters,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. He also rejected Pakistan’s references to the award as “selective and misleading.”
 
Jaiswal reiterated that “the Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance by a sovereign decision of the Government of India, taken in response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, including the barbaric Pahalgam attack.”
 
 
India suspended the treaty as part of its measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.
 

Also Read

Tammy Bruce

US ties with India, Pak unchanged, diplomats committed to both: Tammy Bruce

donald trump

Crude lessons: Reversing slide in domestic output now a strategic necessitypremium

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

India calls Munir's remarks from friendly third country's soil regrettable

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir delivers 'nuclear threat' from US soil

Marco Rubio

Got directly involved when India, Pakistan went to war, says Marco Rubio

Details of the PCA ruling 

The PCA stated that the arbitration concerned the interpretation and application of the IWT to certain design elements of the run-of-river hydroelectric plants that India is permitted to construct on the tributaries of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.
 
The arbitration, initiated by Pakistan in 2022, sought guidance on the design requirements for such plants, including the size and location of low-level outlets, gated spillways, and turbine intakes. The court said the treaty aimed to ensure the most complete and satisfactory utilisation of the Indus river system while defining the respective rights and obligations of both countries.
 
The PCA noted that India had not participated in the proceedings and had repeatedly objected to its competence.

India’s stand on earlier awards 

In June 2025, India rejected a “supplemental award” issued by the PCA, calling it a violation of the 1960 treaty. “The illegal Court of Arbitration, purportedly constituted under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, albeit in brazen violation of it, has issued what it characterises as a ‘supplemental award’ on its competence concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MEA said at the time.
 

About the Indus Waters Treaty 

Signed in 1960, the IWT allocates the waters of six rivers between India and Pakistan. Under the agreement, Pakistan has rights over the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, while India retains exclusive control over the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.
 
The treaty also sets out provisions for dam construction, data sharing, and cooperative measures. India has maintained that its compliance with the treaty has been a gesture of goodwill despite repeated provocations from Pakistan.

More From This Section

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

India-US trade talks hinge on Trump-Putin meet amid tariff tensions

Operation Sindoor

India awards senior military officers who planned, executed Op Sindoor

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India-US ties rooted in shared values, have weathered challenges: MEA

Pakistan forces

US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden yearspremium

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics diplomacy gathers pace as Jaishankar, Wang Yi plan key visits

Topics : India Pakistan relations Ministry of External Affairs IWT Indus Waters Treaty BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon