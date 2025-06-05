India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

India was on Wednesday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations for the period from 2026-28.
The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.
"India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.
"India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC," he said.
The ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues.
