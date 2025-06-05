Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental

United Nations

ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

India was on Wednesday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations for the period from 2026-28.

The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.

"India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

"India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC," he said.

 

The ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

