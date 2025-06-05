Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Australia ties see enormous growth, diversification: Jaishankar

India, Australia ties see enormous growth, diversification: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said "here we are -- not just with a transformed relationship", but actually marking five years of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that in the last five years, "we have seen an enormous deepening and diversification of our cooperation" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India and Australia have witnessed an "enormous deepening and diversification" of bilateral cooperation in the last five years, and reaffirmed commitment to look at areas such as critical minerals, cyber, technology, and space as further domains of collaboration.

Addressing an event at the Australian High Commission here to mark the fifth anniversary of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he also said the reason behind this "dosti" has actually been the "strong leadership that we have seen from both countries".

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is on a visit to India, was also present on the occasion.

 

Jaishankar said "here we are -- not just with a transformed relationship", but actually marking five years of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"I think these have been five great years in our ties. Many more to come," he said.

Also Read

India Australia

India thanks Australia for backing fight against cross-border terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath to hold defence talks with Australian counterpart Marles today

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Indian consulate in Melbourne attacked again, High Commission raises issue

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

PremiumJohn Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Australian Trade and Investment Commission

Our govt works very closely with India to reduce trade barriers: Southwell

Earlier in the day, the Australian leader said Canberra's relationship with New Delhi is of the "highest priority" and that it is profoundly significant to Australia's national interest.

Jaishankar said that in the last five years, "we have seen an enormous deepening and diversification of our cooperation".

"So, I am here today to reaffirm, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, a strong commitment to take this relationship to still greater heights, to look at areas like critical minerals, cyber, technology, space, sports as further domains of collaboration, and to work on mechanisms -- most of all the Quad, but in the East Asia Summit platforms, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the United Nations, even the trilateral grouping that we have with France," he said.

India and Australia on Wednesday resolved to further boost their strategic ties with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailing Canberra's unequivocal support to New Delhi's resolute response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

Singh held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Australian counterpart focusing on various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as New Delhi's "extreme challenges" along its border with Pakistan.

"...Today we saw one example of that as the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the strong sense of solidarity and support that we got when the Pahalgam terrorist attack happened, and I recall that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, despite being in the middle of a very intense election campaign, actually reached out and called Prime Minister Modi to express those sentiments," Jaishankar said in his address.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDefence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Conditions right to lift defence spend to 2.5% GDP by FY30: Defence secy

PremiumAsian Development Bank, ADB

India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

Iran, Iran flag

India thanks Iran for rescuing 3 nationals kidnapped in south Tehran

Shashi Tharoor

Indian delegation in US to push anti-terror message, discuss Op Sindoor

Indian Passport, Passport

3 Indians who went missing in Iran rescued and released by Tehran police

Topics : India Australia Australia S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGermany vs Portugal LIVE ScoreMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon