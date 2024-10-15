Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Sharif shake hands ahead of 23rd SCO summit

EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Sharif shake hands ahead of 23rd SCO summit

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations, as per the statement

jaishankar

Photo: ANI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a cordial moment, shaking hands and exchanging greetings before a dinner hosted by him ahead of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Earlier that day, Jaishankar landed in Islamabad to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where he was warmly received at Nur Khan Airbase by Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the foreign dignitaries.

 

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations, as per the statement.

The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council, the statement further said.

As per the statement, Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023, where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting."

More From This Section

Predator drone

India signs $4 bn deal to buy 31 Predator drones from US' General Atomics

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-tech communications station for submarines

India-Canada, India-Canada flag

India-Canada row: Trade and investment ties unaffected, say officials

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Are Justin Trudeau's political troubles driving India and Canada apart?

Justin Trudeau, PM Modi

India-Canada tensions lead to diplomatic expulsions: What is happening?

The 23rd SCO CHG is all set to kick off on Wednesday in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, with top-notch security measures in place.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation.

Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

jaishankar

Latest LIVE: EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM shake hands ahead of 23rd SCO summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We remain engaged in SCO format: India ahead of EAM's Islamabad visit

Turn towards Indian talent for sourcing workforce: EAM to friendly nations

Turn towards Indian talent for sourcing workforce: EAM to friendly nations

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend SCO meeting

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif S Jaishankar Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon