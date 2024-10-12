Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar, seven PMs to attend SCO meet at Islamabad next week

EAM Jaishankar, seven PMs to attend SCO meet at Islamabad next week

Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15 and 16 and in his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in many fields. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and prime ministers of China and Russia among others will attend the two-days SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting here next week to discuss the ongoing cooperation in economy, trade and environment, Pakistan said on Saturday.

Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting on October 15 and 16 and in his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the summit, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SCO member States will be represented by the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India, it said.

 

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organisation. The leaders will adopt important organisational decisions to further enhance cooperation among the SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organisation, it added.

Announcing the level of participation for the 23rd meeting of the CHG, the FO statement further said that the Prime Minister of Mongolia will attend as an observer while the deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan will participate as special guest.

Prime Minister Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of the delegations on the sidelines of the main meeting, the FO statement added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend meeting of SCO this month

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud holds bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's chief justice

Baba Siddiqui

News updates: NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Delay in swearing-in of new govt due to procedural needs: Omar Abdullah

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Sharma asks officials to expedite projects announced in Budget

Topics : SCO S Jaishankar India Pakistan relations India China relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon