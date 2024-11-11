Business Standard
Eleven militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur

Militants in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at the Borobekra police station, and the CRPF camp located alongside it around 2.30 pm, officials said

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

Militants in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at the Borobekra police station, and the CRPF camp located alongside it around 2.30 pm, officials said.

A few of the militants broke out and went to the Jakurador Karong market, around 100 metres away, and torched several shops, besides attacking some houses, they said.

 

As the security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, they added.

The gunfight lasted a little over an hour, officials said.

A relief camp was also located within the premises of the police station, and five people living there went missing, they said.

It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, they said, adding that a search was underway for them.

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, officials said.

Following the incident, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the area, according to a notification.

"There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of unlawful activities of some anti social elements," said the notification, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons.

Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple incidents of violence since June. It is one of the worst-affected areas of the district.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack on the Zairon Hmar village by armed militants. At least six houses were reduced to ashes in the attack, according to the police.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

Thousands had to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps due to incidents of arson. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling in mid-July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

