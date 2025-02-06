Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar to address Rajya Sabha on deportation of Indians in 'handcuffs'

Jaishankar to address Rajya Sabha on deportation of Indians in 'handcuffs'

Several opposition MPs, including Congress' KC Venugopal, staged a protest outside Parliament, wearing 'handcuffs' to highlight the 'inhumane' treatment of Indian nationals

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Thursday over the "inhumane treatment" of Indian immigrants deported by the US. This comes after the Opposition protested over deportation of Indian nationals in handcuffs and chains by the US in a military plane.
 
Michael Banks, chief of United States Customs and Border Protection (USBP), shared a video on social media showing Indian immigrants handcuffed with their legs chained.
 
Several opposition MPs, including Congress' KC Venugopal, staged a protest outside Parliament, wearing handcuffs to highlight the treatment of 104 Indian nationals who were sent back.
 
 
In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs raised slogans and staged a protest in the Well of the House, despite Speaker Om Birla urging them to refrain from "planned disruptions."
 
"Your matter is with the government. This is the matter of the Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. The government has taken cognisance of it," Om Birla said. However, the MPs continued with their protests, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm. 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with SCO secy general, discusses India's work

S Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UNGA President Yang, discusses UN agenda

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Different standards applied to our neighbours in East and West: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-EU ties 'more important than before' in this uncertain world: EAM

Adjournment motion moved in Lok Sabha

Earlier, KC Venugopal introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue. The motion called on the Centre to clarify the diplomatic measures being taken to engage with the Trump administration.
 
A similar situation unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where MPs from Congress, CPI, TMC, AAP, and CPM came together to raise the issue, questioning the government's "silence" on the matter. Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Trump administration’s decision to deport Indian nationals in handcuffs, calling it an "insult to the country."
 
"We are protesting the way in which this was done. They have every legal right to deport people who are illegally in their country... but to send them like this abruptly in a military aircraft and in handcuffs is an insult to India, it's an insult to the dignity of Indians," Tharoor said.

US aircraft carrying 104 Indians lands in Amritsar

On Wednesday, a US Air Force aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals landed in Amritsar as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants. The majority of the deportees hailed from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. The Indian nationals alleged that they were handcuffed and had their feet bound with chains throughout the journey.

More From This Section

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon

Defence ministry to sign Rs 10,200 cr Pinaka rocket deal with Solar, MIL

Deported Indians

Hands cuffed, legs chained: Deportees share details of US flight to India

deported, deportation

WATCH: US releases video of Indian immigrants chained, handcuffed

deportation

Indians entering US via 'Dunki' deported: What is this illegal route?

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi protesters storm, destroy former PM Sheikh Hasina's house

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Illegal immigration in US Illegal immigrants Illegal Indians in US BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon