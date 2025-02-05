Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UNGA President Yang, discusses UN agenda

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UNGA President Yang, discusses UN agenda

Yang arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that they exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues. | Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed various issues on UN Agenda.

Jaishankar said that they exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues. 

Yang arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to meet President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang this afternoon in Delhi. Discussed various issues on UN agenda, including the need for reformed multilateralism. Also exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues. Appreciate his leadership and guidance at the UN."

 

The visit is expected to focus on key multilateral and regional issues, with discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Yang scheduled to address matters of mutual interest. Yang will also call on President Droupadi Murmu, further strengthening India's ties with the United Nations.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Different standards applied to our neighbours in East and West: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-EU ties 'more important than before' in this uncertain world: EAM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'PM doesn't attend such events': Jaishankar on Rahul's Trump invite claim

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul slams Centre on jobs, China, economy in fiery Budget session speech

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Warm welcome to Mr Philemon Yang to India. An opportunity to enhance India-UN engagement in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Yang, who assumed office as UNGA President on September 10, is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru. There, he will visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he will have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, and more, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Under Yang's leadership, the United Nations adopted "A Pact for the Future," a vision document aimed at realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow." Yang, who previously served as Cameroon's Prime Minister, has been a vocal advocate for global unity, peace, and human dignity. He also praised India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South during his meeting with Jaishankar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Making all efforts to bring back Hasina from India: Bangladesh home adviser

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah directs security agencies to boost anti-terrorism efforts in J-K

C17 Globemaster (Photo: Unsplash)

US flight carrying 104 deported Indian migrants lands in Amritsar

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs set to visit India from February 6-7

Rafale M fighter aircraft

When will Rafale M fly from Indian Navy carriers? We may now know the date

Topics : S Jaishankar UNGA president India and United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon