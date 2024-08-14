Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Every symbol of India-Bangladesh friendship is being attacked: Tharoor

Every symbol of India-Bangladesh friendship is being attacked: Tharoor

A clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh Army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the violence

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor highlighted how several institutions were vandalised during the ongoing violence, calling it a negative sign for people in India | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it is difficult for people in India to be indifferent when every symbol of the country's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked there.
Pointing to the turmoil in Bangladesh, Tharoor said it is tragic to see what was hailed as a democratic revolution degenerating into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It's extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic, popular revolution has degenerated into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority... We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh. But it's difficult for us to be indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked," Tharoor told ANI.
He highlighted how several institutions were vandalised during the ongoing violence, making it a "very negative" sign for people in India.
Tharoor said, "The statue of the surrender of the Pakistani forces to Indian soldiers has been smashed to bits. The Indian Cultural Centre is destroyed, and a number of institutions are vandalised, including the ISKCON temple. All of these things are very negative signs for people in India. It is not in Bangladesh's interest either to come across in this way."
"They should be saying that this is about the restoration of their democracy, but in the process, you turn against the minorities and in particular one minority, inevitably, that will be noticed and resented in our country and elsewhere..." he added.
Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces strike back at Ukrainian troops with missiles in Kursk

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh's inflation spikes 12-year high to 11.66% in July amid protests

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Should Trump vs Harris US presidential race worry India? Jaishankar answers

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to face trial on murder charges

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Indian FMCG enterprises resume operations in violence-hit Bangladesh

A clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh Army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the violence in the country.
The members were protesting outside Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Bangladesh interim govt chief Muhammad Yunus is residing.
In the early hours on Tuesday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.
"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Prof Yunus was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star."
"In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why such issues arise. Institutional arrangements need to be fixed," he added.
Following Younus' visit, a significant meeting was held between representatives of the Muslim community and the Hindu minority at the temple. This gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, where both communities discussed various issues and worked towards strengthening communal harmony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor asks B'desh interim govt to restore law & order, protect minorities

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Declare Wayanad landslide as calamity of severe nature: Tharoor to HM Shah

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog meeting faces boycott from opposition leaders over budget woes

P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor

Chidambaram, Tharoor laud angel tax end, call Budget 2024 'underwhelming'

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

Priyanka's presence in Parliament will be huge asset to Congress: Tharoor

Topics : Shashi Tharoor India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon