Should Trump vs Harris US presidential race worry India? Jaishankar answers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised on Tuesday that India will be able to work with the president of the United States (US), regardless of who that may be.

Speaking about the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections, Jaishankar noted that the American system will determine its leader, and India is confident it can collaborate with whichever government is in place. Jaishankar, however, did not mention the current top contenders -- US Vice-President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump -- by name while making these remarks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vice-President Harris is now making a bid for the White House, along with her running mate, Tim Walz, after replacing US President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket just a few months before election day this November. Harris is facing off against Republican candidate Trump and his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance.

Jaishankar's remarks, made at the launch of Indiaspora's Impact Report in the national capital, were reported by news agency ANI.

"Generally, we don't comment on other people's elections because we hope others don't comment on ours. But the American system will produce its result. And, I'm not just saying this as a formality, but if you look at the last 20-plus years, maybe more, we are confident that we will be able to work with the president of the United States, whoever he or she may be," Jaishankar stated.

As of Tuesday, Harris currently holds a 2.8-point lead over Trump in the latest average of national polls, as compiled by FiveThirtyEight. At the moment, it appears that the Democratic candidate has gained momentum since entering the US presidential race.

What did Jaishankar say about the current global situation?

When asked about his view on the current global situation, Jaishankar highlighted that the world is going through an exceptionally challenging period, particularly due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

"... I must say, with a great deal of sobriety, that we are experiencing an exceptionally difficult period," he said.

He also offered a grim outlook for the next five years, pointing to conflicts in West Asia (Middle East), Ukraine, Southeast Asia, and East Asia, as well as the lingering impact of COVID-19, which many have yet to fully overcome.

Jaishankar also mentioned the economic challenges faced by many countries today.

We are witnessing more and more countries struggling with economic difficulties, such as challenges in trade, foreign exchange shortages, and various disruptions, he noted.

Furthermore, Jaishankar pointed out that climate events are increasingly causing global disruptions.

(With agency input)