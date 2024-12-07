Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid strain in ties

Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid strain in ties

It will be the first high-level visit from New Delhi to Dhaka after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday announced that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Bangladesh on Monday, a visit that comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in the neighbouring country.

It will be the first high-level visit from New Delhi to Dhaka after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh and took shelter in India following massive anti-government protests.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Misri will travel to Bangladesh to attend a meeting under the framework of Foreign Office Consultations.

In Dhaka, the foreign secretary will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, besides holding several other meetings, he said.

 

"The foreign secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh for Foreign Office Consultations on December 9. This is part of our structured interactions with the Bangladesh side," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

More From This Section

India Canada

Indian student fatally stabbed in Canada's Ontario, housemate arrested

Canada

Canadian MP Arya stands against motion to declare 1984 riots as genocide

Syria, Syria flag

Govt issues advisory for Syria, advises citizens to restrict movements

India china

Preparing for SR dialogue, other meetings: India on next steps with China

Syria, Air strikes

Syrian insurgents enter 2 central towns, bringing them close to Homs

On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said India expects a fair, just and transparent legal process in the case.

"We have spoken on this issue earlier. We would like to reiterate our expectation that relevant legal processes underway in Bangladesh are executed in a fair, just and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of concerned individuals," he said.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power in the neighbouring country. The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Das.

The attacks triggered protests in India. The Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned the Indian envoy recently and lodged a protest over the storming of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala by a group of protesters.

India last week said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

India had also hoped that the case relating to Das, arrested on the charge of sedition, will be dealt with in a just and fair manner.

Das was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last month in connection with a sedition case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head for consultations amid protests

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh's largest minority group condemns attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM Adityanath slams Opposition parties for trying to divide society

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt head Muhammad Yunus says country is united

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina accuses Yunus of genocide against minorities in Bangladesh

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon