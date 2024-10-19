Business Standard
France pledges support for Ukraine's plan to end Russian invasion

France pledges support for Ukraine's plan to end Russian invasion

Unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week, Kyiv's so-called victory plan hopes to compel Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine through negotiations

France flag

France has been one of Ukraine's staunchest military, diplomatic and economic supporters in Europe. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Kyiv
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot pledged his support for Ukraine's plan for ending the two and a half-year war with Russia, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations' backing for the proposal.

Unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week, Kyiv's so-called victory plan hopes to compel Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine through negotiations.

The proposal is being considered by Ukraine's Western partners, whose help is vital for Kyiv to resist its bigger neighbour. A key element would be a formal invitation into NATO, which Western backers have been reluctant to consider until after the war ends.

 

A Russian victory would be a consecration for the law of the strongest and would push the international order toward chaos, Barrot said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. That is why our exchanges should allow us to make progress on President Zelenskyy's victory plan and rally the greatest number possible of countries around it.

Barrot also said that France would deliver the first batch of Mirage 2000 combat jets to Ukraine in the first three months of 2025, with Ukrainian pilots and mechanics also trained to fly and maintain them.

Since the 2022 invasion, France has been one of Ukraine's staunchest military, diplomatic and economic supporters in Europe. It is currently training and equipping what will become a full new brigade of Ukrainian soldiers for front-line deployment.

By resisting against the invader with exceptional courage, you are not only fighting for Ukraine's territorial integrity, but you are also holding a front line that separates Europe from Vladimir Putin's Russia, that separates freedom from oppression, the French minister said in Kyiv.

Russia and Ukraine exchange POWs

Barrot's visit coincided with a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine late Friday night that included 190 POWs traded by the two sides under a deal negotiated by the United Arab Emirates.

Among the 95 Ukrainians were 34 Azov fighters who defended Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the now-occupied city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

Ninety-five of our people are home again. These are the warriors who defended Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions, Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The head of the Azov regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said on Facebook that 34 Azov fighters had been returned, but that another 900 remained in Russian captivity.

A well-known Ukrainian human rights activist and service member, Maksym Butkevych, was also among the 95 exchanged. His release was announced by the ZMINA Human Rights Center, the organisation that he co-founded.

The swap follows the repatriation of 501 dead soldiers to Ukraine Friday in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Most of the soldiers were killed in action in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, mostly around the city of Avdiivka that Russian forces captured in February after a long and gruelling battle, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.

Russia also received the bodies of 89 of its soldiers, Russian lawmaker Shamsayil Saraliyev told reporters.

Elsewhere, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that it shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over Russia's Bryansk, Rostov, and Belgorod regions in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Local social media channels shared images that appeared to show a blaze at a factory in the Bryansk region specialising in microelectronics. Russian authorities did not confirm the strike.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

