Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

Govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

In a notification, Union Home Ministry said HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities

Photo: ANI

The NIA had alleged the arrested accused were actively engaged for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953, saying the organisation aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Later, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.

 

The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms and secure apps, and by conducting 'Dawah' meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism, the notification said.

The home ministry said the HuT is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The ban will be effective on HuT and all its manifestations and front organisations.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 27, say Palestinian officials

Ratan Tata

India, world lost a giant: Garcetti as he condoles Ratan Tata's demise

Indian Army, Defence

First phase of Army Commanders' Conference to be in Sikkim forward area

Ratan Tata

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case related to spreading disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit.

A total of seven accused were arrested by the NIA so far in the case.

The NIA had alleged the arrested accused were actively engaged for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir.

"The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the government of India by waging violent Jihad," the NIA alleged.

Founded in 1953, HuT is an international pan-Islamic group with a long-term goal of establishing a caliphate rule under Islamic law. The group's headquarters is in Lebanon and it operates in at least over 30 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.

The HuT has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and Jews more widely.

Several countries have banned HuT for their subversive activities. Those countries which already banned the group include Germany, Egypt, the UK and several Central Asian and Arab countries.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata last rites Live news: Last rites performed with full state honours at Worli crematorium

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Indian pharma market registers over 5% growth in Sept 2024: Pharmarack

Bangladesh vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs WI-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

What are value funds? Ideal for investors who can face deep drawdowns

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks CIs to give borrower information until loan lifecycle or shutdown

Topics : Islamic State in India Jerusalem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon