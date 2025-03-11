Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt bans J-K's Awami Action Committee, Ittihadul Muslimeen for 5 years

Jammu and Kashmir protest

The outfit is also indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government on Tuesday declared two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups as banned organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The two groups are Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masroor Abbas Ansari.

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K.

The outfit is also indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

In a separate notification, the MHA said the JKIM is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. Its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K, it noted.

 

Considering all the facts available, the MHA declared both groups outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

