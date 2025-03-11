Sakthi, Diamond form joint venture to manufacture trainer aircraft in Hisar

Coimbatore-based Sakthi Aircraft Industry, in a joint venture with Diamond Aircraft Industry—owned by Chinese company Wanfeng Aviation—will set up a manufacturing facility in Hisar, Haryana, to produce DA40 NG trainer aircraft.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu congratulated Sakthi on becoming the first private company in India to manufacture training aircraft.
"I see this development as a testament to our growing capabilities in aerospace innovation and manufacturing... By manufacturing these aircraft indigenously, we are not only reducing dependency on imports but also fostering a self-reliant ecosystem for pilot training in India,” the minister said.
Sakthi did not disclose the investment amount for establishing the facility. The first deliveries of the DA40 NG—a single-engine, four-seater aircraft—are set to begin in May, and the facility will eventually have the capacity to produce 100 aircraft per year.
On Tuesday, Sakthi Aircraft Industry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aero Club of India (ACI) to supply 200 trainer aircraft to flying training organisations (FTOs). Under the agreement, ACI will serve as the central aggregator, consolidating demand, managing aircraft allocation, and facilitating handovers to FTOs.
As part of this arrangement, Sakthi will manufacture 200 aircraft exclusively for ACI. Under its joint venture, at least 150 of these will be produced at its facility in Hisar, while the remaining units will be manufactured at Diamond’s facility in Austria.
Sakthi said its facility is expected to generate approximately 250 direct and "exponentially" more indirect jobs.
India has 38 Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-recognised FTOs that provide flight training. Indian FTOs commonly employ foreign-manufactured aircraft such as the Cessna 172 and Piper PA-28. These models are favoured for their reliability and suitability for basic flight instruction, offering stable handling characteristics ideal for novice pilots.
Sakthi said its collaboration with ACI is projected to train 1,000 pilots annually and 10,000 pilots over the next 10 years, equipping them to operate the entire range of commercial aircraft.
Vaibhav D, CEO, Sakthi Aircraft Industry Private Limited (SAIPL), commented, “Local production of the DA40 NG will not only address the critical shortage of trainer aircraft but also stimulate innovation, create high-skilled jobs, and establish India as a global aviation hub."
Air India had, in December last year, placed an order for 34 trainer aircraft for its upcoming flying school in Amravati, from where 180 commercial pilots are expected to graduate every year to meet the growing demand for pilots. Its FTO in Maharashtra’s Amravati is expected to be ready by the second half of 2025.
The December order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from US-based Piper Aircraft and three twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft. Since early 2023, Tata Group-promoted airline has ordered a total of 570 commercial aircraft—220 from US-based Boeing and 350 from European planemaker Airbus.