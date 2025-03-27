Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt inks Rs 2.5K cr pacts with AVNL for Nag Missile System, light vehicles

Govt inks Rs 2.5K cr pacts with AVNL for Nag Missile System, light vehicles

The ministry said it has signed a contract with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for the procurement of Nag Missile System (NAMIS) tracked version of anti-tank weapon platform

BrahMos missiles

NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon system against enemy armour with fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. | Image: @ani_digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

The government on Thursday inked two contracts worth Rs 2,500 crore including one for procurement of anti-tank weapon platform Nag Missile System (NAMIS) tracked version, seeking to enhance the Army's operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations.

These contracts under Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category were signed here in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry said it has signed a contract with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for the procurement of Nag Missile System (NAMIS) tracked version of anti-tank weapon platform and also with Force Motors Ltd & Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for around 5,000 light vehicles for the armed forces at a total cost of around Rs 2,500 crore.

 

"The total cost of contract for the procurement of NAMIS (Tr) weapon system, developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO, is Rs 1,801.34 crore. It marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the anti-tank capability of the mechanised infantry, enhancing the Indian Army's operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations," it said.

NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon system against enemy armour with fire-and-forget anti-tank missile and sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality. The weapon system is set to transform the conduct of mechanised operation and offer operational advantage against the adversary, the ministry said.

Light vehicles are modern vehicles designed as per contemporary vehicle technology with enhanced engine power to cater to a payload of 800 kg. It will provide mobility to the armed forces in all types of terrain and operational conditions.

"Both procurements will enhance indigenisation and national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities," the ministry said.

The projects have immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components' manufacturing. The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising the country's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nag missile test Defence ministry defence deals

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

