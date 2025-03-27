Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI to double foreign investor cap in listed firms to 10% to boost inflows

RBI to double foreign investor cap in listed firms to 10% to boost inflows

Foreign portfolio investors, pressured by poor earnings, high valuations and prospects of US tariffs, have pulled more than $28 billion out of Indian stocks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The plans envisage allowing all foreign individual investors to invest a maximum of 10 per cent in a listed company, the document showed. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank is set to double to 10 per cent a cap on investment by individual foreign investors in listed companies, as it aims to boost capital inflows, according to two senior government officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), pressured by poor earnings, high valuations and prospects of US tariffs, have pulled more than $28 billion out of Indian stocks since September's record high in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. 
To boost foreign investment, India is widening to all foreign investors benefits it had until now restricted to overseas Indians, while also raising applicable investment limits, the officials said. 
 
"It is felt that these proposals may be implemented as early as possible," the central bank told the government in a letter last week, pointing to disruption in capital inflows among recent developments in the external sector. 
Emails seeking comment from the finance ministry, the central bank, and the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), did not get any response. 

Also Read

Premiumdollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Banking system net liquidity improves on back of RBI's swap auction

loans, debt

Indian banks' loan growth slows for 8th straight month in Feb: RBI data

Sanjay Malhotra, Elisa de Anda Madrazo

Regulations should safeguard, not stifle: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows standalone primary dealers to participate in all repo operations

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank, ₹68.2 lakh on Punjab & Sind Bank

The plans envisage allowing all foreign individual investors to invest a maximum of 10 per cent in a listed company, the document showed. 
That is up from the 5 per cent holding in an Indian company allowed to overseas Indian citizens by special rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 
"Current foreign exchange management rules only mention non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs) under Schedule III," the second government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. 
"We are broadening this to include all individual foreign investors." The central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will also raise to 24 per cent the combined holding limit for all overseas individual investors in an Indian listed company, from 10 per cent now, the officials added. 
The plan to hike foreign investor limits in Indian listed firms is in the final stages of discussion between the government, the RBI, and SEBI, the officials said. 
While the government and the RBI favour the move, the market regulator has flagged some challenges in monitoring compliance with foreign investment limits. 
It has warned that a single foreign investor holding of 10 per cent, combined with associates, could exceed 34 per cent, triggering takeover rules. 
"Without effective monitoring across different frameworks, such takeovers may go undetected," SEBI cautioned the RBI in a letter last month. 
Indian rules compel an investor who acquires more than 25 per cent of a company to make an open offer for shares held by retail investors. 
The government and regulators are now weighing these concerns before finalising the reforms. "We are working to rationalise the rules to prevent the possibility of such arbitrage across regulations by the foreign investors," the second official said. 

Widening the net

Govt may extend benefits previously available only to NRIs and OCIs, to all foreign investors

  Combined foreign individual investor holding limit may rise from 10% to 24%

  Sebi warns of monitoring challenges, potential breaches of takeover rules

  Govt, RBI, Sebi are in discussions before formalising the new norms

 

More From This Section

PremiumNotwithstanding a 55 per cent rise in the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest publicly traded defence company, brokerages believe the stock still has considerable ammo. Analysts' optimistic outlook following the 2024-25 (FY25) first-qua

Hindustan Aeronautics gets wings to fly higher as analysts stay bullish

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

fundraising

Despite market volatility, corporate fundraising at record high in FY25

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Exchanges to choose between Tuesday and Thursday for derivatives expiry

PremiumIndusInd Bank

Pre-clearance seen as key defence for IndusInd Bank execs in Sebi probe

Topics : RBI Foreign investor US tariffs Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon