Govt set to procure next-generation 'very short range air defence system'

Govt set to procure next-generation 'very short range air defence system'

The Army has placed requirements for 48 launchers, 85 missiles along with other required equipment, under 'Make in India'

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army issues tender to procure shoulder-fired Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (Next Generation) to take out enemy aircraft, choppers and drones, defence officials said.

The Army has placed requirements for 48 launchers, 85 missiles along with other required equipment, under 'Make in India', they added. 

Meanwhile, the Indian army has been effectively retaliating against the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small-arms firing since the intervening night of April 25-26.

Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan's small arms firing across the LoC in the Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in the region.

 

On Wednesday, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. 

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

On Tuesday, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as per defence sources.

Sources said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Indian Army air defence Missile deal

First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

