Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

 

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

