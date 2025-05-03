Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi vows 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists, backers

PM Modi vows 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists, backers

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the global community has come out in large numbers and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Angolan president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a four-day trip. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity and India is committed to take "firm and decisive" action against the terrorists and their backers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, against the backdrop of escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

He made these remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. Modi announced a defence credit line of USD 200 million for the African nation.

His assertion on strongly dealing with terrorism came even as India announced fresh punitive measures against Pakistan including complete ban on imports from Pakistan, suspension of all postal services from that country and banning entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.

 

"We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," Modi said in his media statement.

"We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese, Anthony

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pahalgam attack: India halts all mail & parcel exchange with Pakistan

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

SL to table 'secret' defence deal with India in Parl: Prez Dissanayake

India Pakistan

Islamabad calls India's IMF loan review push 'politically motivated'

PM Modi

PM Modi announces $200 million for modernisation of Angolan armed forces

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured prominently in Modi-Lourenco talks.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the global community has come out in large numbers and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil.

"They have also conveyed a very strong sense of solidarity and support for India. And, they stand with the people of India in this hour," he said.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

After the talks between Modi and Lourenco, India and Angola signed three pacts that will provide for bilateral cooperation in areas of ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, agriculture and culture.

The Angolan president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a four-day trip.

In his remarks, Modi said India is one of the largest buyers of Angola's oil and gas and it was decided to expand the bilateral energy partnership.

"I am happy to announce that a defense credit line of USD 200 million has been approved for the modernisation of Angola's forces," he said.

"There was also discussion on repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies. We would be happy to assist in training Angola's armed forces," Modi said.

The prime minister also said that India will share its capabilities with Angola in digital public infrastructure, space technology, and capacity building.

"Today we have also decided to further strengthen our ties in the areas of healthcare, diamond processing, fertiliser and critical minerals," he said.

"The popularity of yoga and Bollywood in Angola is a symbol of the strength of our cultural ties," he said.

Modi welcomed Angola's decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

India has also invited Angola to join its initiatives -- Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance.

The prime minister greeted Angola on its presidency of the African Union.

"It is a matter of pride for us that during India's G20 presidency, the African Union got permanent membership of the G20," Modi said.

"India and the countries of Africa had raised their voices in one voice against colonial rule. They had inspired each other. Today we have stood together as the voice of the interests, hopes, expectations and aspirations of the Global South," he said.

More From This Section

India Pakistan

Pak goods worth $500 mn likely entering India via third countries: Official

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for CAPF Personnel during a function held at CRPF Group Centre, in Guwahati

CRPF dismisses jawan who married Pak woman without intimation

Srilankan Airlines

Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack: Intel had warned of terror strikes, say officials

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to skip Russia's Victory Day parade, his deputy to represent India

Topics : Narendra Modi Angola Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon