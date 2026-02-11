Handle differences strategically: China on talks between Misri, Ma Zhaoxu

India and China should handle their ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, properly managing differences and expanding cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said on Tuesday's strategic dialogue between the two countries held in New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu held the India-China Strategic Dialogue, during which they discussed the whole gamut of the bilateral ties.

Ma is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa meeting.

Both sides had friendly, candid and in-depth communication on the international and regional situation, respective internal and external policies, international and regional issues of shared interest, and China-India relations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release here last night said on Misri, Ma talks.

Both sides underlined that, given the complex and profound changes in the international situation, China and India should work together to earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, it said.

As part of the common understanding between the two leaders, both countries should uphold the strategic perception that China and India are cooperative partners instead of rivals, and the two countries are each other's development opportunity instead of a threat, it said.

China and India should deepen mutual trust and expand cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the development of the relations along a sound and steady track, it said.

Both sides agreed to support each other's work as the BRICS Chair for 2026 and 2027, it said.

Both sides agreed to support multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations, strengthen unity and cooperation among the Global South, safeguard international fairness and justice, work together for a multipolar world, and make contributions to peace and development in Asia and the world at large, it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in its press release that the two sides exchanged views on a wide gamut of issues covering bilateral, regional and international affairs.

In their talks, Misri and Ma primarily focused on steps taken by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild bilateral ties that had come under severe strain following the over four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

In the meeting held under the framework of India-China Strategic Dialogue, both sides recognised the need for an early conclusion of an updated air services agreement.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides reviewed the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and "addressing concerns on sensitive issues".

Though Jaiswal did not elaborate on the "sensitive issues", it is understood that the Indian side has been concerned over China's export control measures relating to rare earth minerals.

An Indian readout of the Misri-Ma meeting said the discussions primarily "focused on the recent progress made in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and ways to take bilateral engagement forward." "Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations".

"They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders ,including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," it said.

The MEA said Misri noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and hoped for the continued expansion of the scale of the Yatra.

"Both sides recognised the need for an early conclusion of an updated air services agreement. The two sides agreed to continue to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote people-to-people contacts," it said.

Misri and Ma also discussed various regional and international issues.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in October 2024.