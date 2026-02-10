India, UK sign social security agreement to avoid double contributions

India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday signed the Agreement on Social Security relating to social security contributions.

The agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other’s territories for periods of up to 36 months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two governments had committed to concluding such an agreement at the time of signing their free trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in July 2025.

The agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of employees on short-term overseas assignments. This will enhance India-UK partnerships in the services sector, leveraging the high skills and innovative service sectors of both countries, the MEA said.

The agreement shall come into effect together with the CETA, planned for implementation during the first half of the current year. The agreement was signed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron.

India has been entering into bilateral social security agreements (SSAs) with other countries to protect the interests of Indian professionals and skilled workers working abroad for short durations and enhance the competitiveness of Indian companies.

The signed agreement will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs and the website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation for the information of stakeholders, enabling them to secure certificates of coverage to avoid making double social security contributions.