Hasina's extradition unrelated to extension of her Indian visa: B'desh govt

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh last month officially sought Hasina's repatriation to stand trial on charges of mass killings. | File Image

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's reported extension of visa was unrelated to Dhaka's request for her extradition to stand trial.

We have requested India to return Sheikh Hasina as a Bangladeshi citizen. Her status in India has no relevance to this request. It is not a matter of our consideration, a foreign office spokesman told journalists in a weekly media briefing. 

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

 

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for crimes against humanity and genocide.

The interim government on Tuesday said it has revoked the passports of Hasina and 96 others over their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and the July killings.

On Thursday, spokesman Rafiqul Alam added that Dhaka did not have additional information, so we will not speculate as he was asked for comments about the media reports that New Delhi recently extended Hasina's visa while Bangladesh revoked her diplomatic passport.

But he said when a Bangladeshi citizen's passport is scrapped, the country concerned is informed through Bangladesh's missions and in such cases, a visa is no longer required.

Bangladesh last month officially sought Hasina's repatriation to stand trial on charges of mass killings during the Anti-Discrimination Student's Movement dubbed as July-August uprising that toppled her Awami League government on August 5. Hasina secretly left for India the same day.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, originally formed to try the hardened collaborators of atrocities of Pakistani troops during its 1971 Liberation War, so far has issued two arrest warrants ordering authorities to arrest her and ensure her court appearance by February 12 as she was also accused of enforced disappearances during the past 16-year rule.

New Delhi acknowledged the receipt of the extradition request but made no response to the letter.

Asked how long India could delay responding to Bangladesh's note verbal and the diplomatic process involved, the spokesman said, There is no black-and-white answer to this.

We will wait for India's response, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sheikh Hasina India-Bangladesh ties Indian visa

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

